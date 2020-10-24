Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSSI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

DSSI stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. Equities analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 247.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 80,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

