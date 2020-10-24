Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSSI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of DSSI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

