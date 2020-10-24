Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.71.

NYSE DSX opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 795,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $85,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

