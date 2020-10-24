Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NYSE:DFS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

