Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

NYSE DFS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,603.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 70.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

