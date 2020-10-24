Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NYSE:DFS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1,603.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 70.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

