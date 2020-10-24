Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.06.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $3,147,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.