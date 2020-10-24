Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives $35.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,748 shares of company stock worth $201,188. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.70 million, a P/E ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 1.15. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Dmc Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

