Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives $73.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,020. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 49.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

