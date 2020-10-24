DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 91.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

