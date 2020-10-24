DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of DTE opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

