Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at KeyCorp

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 32.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

