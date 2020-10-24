Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.