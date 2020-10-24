Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

