Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.20. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of ECL opened at $204.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.