EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. EDENRED S A/ADR has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.58.

EDENRED S A/ADR Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

