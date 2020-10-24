Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of EW stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

