eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $152.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,362,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of eHealth by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 276,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 105,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

