Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 306.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

