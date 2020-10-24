Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,821 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 87,841 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $28,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $145,561,000 after purchasing an additional 613,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $291,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.41.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

