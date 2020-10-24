Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.00.

EFN opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.23. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.54.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

