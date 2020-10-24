eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Get eMagin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. eMagin has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eMagin stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of eMagin at the end of the most recent quarter.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.