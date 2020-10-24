Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Employers has raised its dividend by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

