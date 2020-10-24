Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 62,785 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.16 million, a PE ratio of 548.19 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

