EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Up 12.6%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price rose 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 4,078,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,564,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 18,846,336 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $8,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,218,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.