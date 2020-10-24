Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $0.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESVIF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

