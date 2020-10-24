Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $78.35 on Friday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 175.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

