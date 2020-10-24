EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

EOG opened at $37.51 on Friday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

