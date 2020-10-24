Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $791.40.

Equinix stock opened at $777.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $775.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Equinix by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 97,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 313.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 48,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

