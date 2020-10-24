Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EQNR opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

