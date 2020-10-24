Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

