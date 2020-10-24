Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $285.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 902.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.