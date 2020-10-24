Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Maxus Realty Trust (NYSE:MRTI) Head to Head Review

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maxus Realty Trust and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Residential 5 13 4 0 1.95

Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $66.79, suggesting a potential upside of 30.17%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.70 billion 7.07 $970.38 million $3.49 14.70

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 41.64% 10.62% 5.37%

Dividends

Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Maxus Realty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was founded in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

