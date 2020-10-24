Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

