Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Motco grew its position in Essential Utilities by 334.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

