EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s (ESLOY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

