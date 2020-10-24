EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of EVOP opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 1.67.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $113,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,489.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 927,187 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,239,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 215,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after buying an additional 183,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 143,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

