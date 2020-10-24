Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

EVFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

EVFM opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.