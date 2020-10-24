eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPI. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. eXp World has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of EXPI opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.39 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,779,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,840,216.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,175,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,703,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,683 shares of company stock worth $25,254,822. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 317,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.