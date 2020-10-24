Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 73,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

