Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FN. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 114.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

