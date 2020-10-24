Fantom (FTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.17 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. Fantom has a market cap of $52.65 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00236462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01295714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00139917 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,132,353,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

