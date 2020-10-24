FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

