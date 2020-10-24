Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

FPI opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.62. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 5,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,727,924.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 27.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 46.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

