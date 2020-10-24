Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.14.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $76.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $327,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $7,720,641.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,854,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,110,011 shares of company stock worth $181,802,734. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

