Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $327,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $3,571,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,379 shares in the company, valued at $23,539,176.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,110,011 shares of company stock worth $181,802,734 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.