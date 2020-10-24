Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

FQVTF opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

