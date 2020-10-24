Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $28.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.