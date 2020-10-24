Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

