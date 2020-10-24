Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 119,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

